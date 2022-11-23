Austin C. Cleaves EAST MONTPELIER — Austin C. Cleaves of Lyle Young Road in East Montpelier passed away on November 17, 2022 at the Barre Gardens Nursing Home. He was born in Springfield, MA on June 13, 1940, the son of Paul L. Cleaves and Kate Louise Cleaves. He graduated from West Springfield High School in 1958 and the University of Vermont in 1962. He assumed ownership of the Young Farm which was then owned by long-time East Montpelier resident Lyle P. Young and Kate Foster Young whom was his great aunt. He was married to the former Kate Allen of East Montpelier. They later divorced. He leaves two daughters, Jo Ellen Kuebler and her husband Steve of Fort Mills, SC and Sarah Cleaves of Fairbanks, Alaska and one grandson Aeson also of Fairbanks. Beside operating the farm, Austin was active in many agriculture organizations as well as several town boards. He was active in the Old Brick Church and later the Old Meeting House. Besides his family, he leaves many friends who enriched his life immeasurably over the years. They are in no particular order: Art, Nannette, Amanda, Connie, Hugh, Bucky, Carleen, Lewis, Jeff, Bonnie, John, Donna, the Hall family of Fairmont Farms, Brewster, Albert, Lena, Connor, George, Helen, Penny, Deb, Susan, Charlie, and Georgie. A memorial service was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Old Meeting House Church. His remains were interred at his family’s lot in the Cutler Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
