Aurora M. Jeffrey CALAIS — Aurora M. Jeffrey, 83 of Camp Rd passed away on October 11, 2022 with family by her side after a long period of declining health. She was born on February 12, 1939 in North Adams, MA, the daughter of the late Maxime and Marie (Messier) Ducharme. She attended the Cabot School System and then went to St. Michael’s for Junior and Senior year of high school. She later went on to graduate from Johnson State College in 1981. Aurora made her career working as a teacher for the State of Vermont for 30 plus years. She retired in 1996. Aurora was a lover of nature, a skilled decorator, an antique collector, and a rug hooker. She was also a Hospice Volunteer. One of her greatest joys in life were her animals. She adopted many throughout her life. She is survived by her son Jason Jeffrey and his wife Heidi and daughters Kaili and Kynsie of East Calais. Stepchildren include: Robert K. Jeffrey (Carol Fox) of Helena, Montana, Alan W. Jeffrey (Pam) of Wilmington, Ohio, Mary L. Robinson (Earl) of Shady Valley, Tennessee, and Stephen D. Jeffrey (Tracy) of Stockett, Montana. Aurora’s siblings are: Agnes and Michael Aylward, Yvonne and the late Romeo Isabelle, Max and Patty Ducharme and Richard and Sandy Ducharme. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
