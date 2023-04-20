Auralie A. Fisk ORANGE — Auralie “Mickie” “Aurelia” Ann (Tomany) Fisk, ORANGE, VT, 83. Heaven received another angel on April 17, 2023, Auralie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is now with her beloved partner Everette Greenslit. Throughout much of her life she was known as Mickie and Aurelia but used her given name later in life. She worked at Ethan Allen Furniture Company in Randolph until she retired in 1996. Auralie lived in Berlin for 31 years and in Orange for 27 years with her daughter Eileen and husband Chuck. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, puzzle books, crocheting, knitting, woodworking, and family holidays. Auralie is the daughter of the late Theodore Peter Tomany and Margaret Helen Drake. She was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on September 24, 1939. Auralie is survived by her sister, Rose Powers of CA; her sons, Robert Fisk of Barre, and Allen and partner Sue Fisk of Berlin; daughter Eileen and Chuck Houle of Orange, and daughter Karen and Stuart Ormsbee of Sterling, MA. She leaves behind one grandson Nathan Fisk, granddaughters Tiffany Fisk, Ashley Fisk, April (Joe) Canzonere, Jessica Lamberton, Monica (Erik) Steel, Heather Houle, Jada and Kyla Ormsbee and numerous great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Theodore Tomany. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or the Central Vermont Humane Society https://centralvermonthumane.org/ , Auralie loved to sit on the deck and enjoyed watching her many bird visitors.
