Audrey Lafirira EAST MONTPELIER — Audrey Lafirira, 90, a longtime East Montpelier resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Mayo Rehabilitation and Continuing Care in Northfield. Born on May 14, 1931, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of Earle and Myrle (Gray) Daniels. She attended local elementary schools and graduated for Montpelier High School in 1949. On Sept. 29, 1951, Audrey married the love of her life, George Lafirira. They made their home in East Montpelier, where they ran a farm for many years and raised four wonderful children. George passed away in 1984. Audrey also worked as a cook in the East Montpelier Elementary School and at the Morse Farm making maple creemees, serving sugar-on-snow and being the “Sample Lady.” In her spare time, Audrey enjoyed crocheting, baking, and especially loved spending time with her family at their camp, where they would hear and watch the loons and other wildlife. Survivors include her children, Ronald Lafirira and his wife, Brenda, Sheryl Larkin and her husband, Milton, Dale Lafirira and his wife, Wendy, and Julie Wright and her husband, Michael; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours to celebrate Audrey’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Burial will take place in the Plain-Mont Cemetery at a time to be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495; or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
