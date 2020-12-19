Audrey A. Ireland DUXBURY — Audrey A. Ireland, 79, lifelong resident of Duxbury, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec, 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born at home in Duxbury on March 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Maude (Phillips) Sherman. Audrey was a 1960 graduate of Waterbury High School. On June 16, 1962, she married Alton C. Ireland in Waterbury. Alton passed away on Aug. 22, 2015. As a young woman, she worked at various ski lodges in the Mad River Valley. After marrying Alton, she was happy and busy raising her family and taking care of her parents. She also operated a day care from her home for many years. During the Christmas season, she would be hard at work creating beautiful holiday wreaths; she passed this skill down to her daughter, Lisa, who continues to carry on the craft. Her memberships included the Duxbury Grange, Busy Bee Club and the Duxbury Historical Society. She was always up for a good card game, especially Rummy. Crocheting, reading and adult coloring projects are a few things she enjoyed. She also found great joy in spending time with her family. Audrey is loved and mourned by her children, Lisa Ireland of Duxbury and Alton “Buddy” Ireland Jr. of Duxbury; three grandchildren, Katelyn Ireland and her fiance, Ried Boutin, of Duxbury, Trevor Audet and Meagan Audet; two great-grandchildren, Brayden White and Gabriella White; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by two brothers, Dalton and Wayne Sherman. No services are planned at this time. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or visit www.cvhh.org; or the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
