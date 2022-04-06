Ashleigh M. Gursky MIDDLESEX — Ashleigh Marie Gursky passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family, on March 24, 2022, at the age of 24. Ashleigh was born on Aug. 19, 1997, in Glens Falls, New York. Ashleigh always had a fondness for animals and spent much of her youth horseback riding and participating in gymkhanas. She was also a very creative person who drew and painted beautiful pictures and loved to write poetry. Ashleigh was also an avid horror movie fan but most importantly, she was a beautiful, entertaining, loving soul with a big heart. Ashleigh is survived by her mother, Kelly Carroll and “Dad” Jamie Picard; her sister, Lily Picard, and brother, Wyatt Picard; her grandparents, June and James Picard, of Middlesex, Vermont; her “Nini,” Laura Carroll, of Queensbury, New York. Ashleigh is also survived by her loving girlfriend, Danielle Bouchard; her father, Eric Gursky; brother, Aiden; and grandparents, Stan and Pam Gursky, of Hudson Falls, New York; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ashleigh was predeceased by her Grandfather Robert Carroll Jr. All who love her will miss her so very much. A celebration of life will be held in the near future, Arrangements are still being made at this time with Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.