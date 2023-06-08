Asa J. Walton Jr WATERBURY CENTER — A graveside service for Asa James Walton Jr, 80, of Waterbury Center, VT will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023, at 1 pm from the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. Jim passed away on February 26, 2023, in Waterbury Center. The full obituary was published in the Times Argus in February. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury.
