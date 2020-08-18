Arthur Wright Chickering 4/27/1927 - 8/15/2020 EAST MONTPELIER — After making the decision to die on his own terms, not eating or drinking, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters and held in the thoughts of their spouses, his son, his grandchildren and dear friends. Born in 1927 in Natick, Massachusetts, Art “Chick” Chickering moved to Vermont in 1959 to work at Goddard College. He spent his life doing research in higher education, trying to make student learning more meaningful, engaging and authentic. He enjoyed working on the land and in particular, getting in his firewood for as long as he was physically able. He loved to camp, ski, hike and travel with his wife and family, going far and wide, especially with his grandchildren on educational, intergenerational, elder hostels. Married for 69 years, he spent the last 22 years taking care of Jo after her stroke until he became bedridden himself. Jo wrote: “To Art, who makes me feel beautiful, while offering joy, laughter, purpose and meaning to my world. Years tumble together in diverse colors of love and delight, with sprinklings of anger and annoyance to keep us grounded in our human foibles. In his eighties he learned how to massage my feet and jumpstart my circuitry with a touch of healing. Three days a week, he drove off to tennis, often stopping at his office to manage his email and work on his newest book. He impressed our friends with his elegant table and the special dishes he cooked: curry, orange chicken, cumin and honey pork, or his ginger ham with capers. Every morning he delivered steaming hot chocolate for me to enjoy while I listened to a book on tape. Are you as impressed as I am by this fabulous man? Who would have guessed after so many years, I’d still feel this way? How sweet it has been to share time with you as we travel these ribbons of time in double rainbows of woven richness.” He is survived by his sister, Martha, and his brother, Rob; his son, Alan, his daughters, Susan, Peri and Nancy, and their respective spouses, John, Kris and Andrew; and his grandchildren, Lars, Gabriel, Silas and Courtney. He was predeceased by his grandson, Luke; and granddaughter, Allison. We miss him dearly but feel grateful and privileged to have been able to gently be present for his passing. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of Art and Jo’s lives will be held at a later date as yet to be determined.
