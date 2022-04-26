Arthur “Tim” Hoyt BARRE — Arthur E. “Tim” Hoyt, 96, of Pouliot Avenue, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, with his family by his bedside. Born Dec. 3, 1925, in Williamstown, he was the son of the late Erwin C. and Clara (Nugent) Hoyt. He grew up in Williamstown and later moved to North Montpelier where he worked with his father on their farm. He attended graded schools in both Williamstown and North Montpelier until moving to Plainfield where he attended high school while also working at the American Diner. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Nassau, Commander Service for the 7th Fleet Navy and the USS Purdy, Commander Destroyer PAC (DD-734). While aboard these ships, he covered Okinawa, New Guinea, Hawaii, Philippines, Solomon, and Maris Islands. He served as carrier communications 3rd class and 20 mm gunner, receiving an honorable discharge in 1946 with a World War II Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and Bronze Star. After his tour of duty, he returned to the United States, relocating in Salem, Ohio, briefly where he worked at the National Sanitary Co. He then returned to Vermont and married Bernice LeClair on April 17, 1948, and lived in Barre. They later divorced and in 1967 he married Lucille Dodge Campbell., He went to work for New England Telephone Co. in 1947, holding various positions while continuously advancing his career until his retirement in 1985. During this same period of time, he also owned and operated a taxicab business. Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling, where he received many “best sport” awards, golfing, horseshoes and playing cards. He also enjoyed attending Legion ball games, yearly trips to Maine with his family, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. After retirement, he wintered in Florida with his wife for many years. He was a life member of the VFW Post 790 and had been a member of the American Legion Post 10, and Moose and Elks clubs for over 60 years. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Tim is loved and mourned by his children, daughters, Dawn (Paul) LaCroix, Carolyn (William) Ix, and Kelly Hoyt; his stepchildren, Alexander (Diane) Campbell, Kathryn (Tom) McKenna and Charles Campbell; his grandchildren, Jason and James LaCroix, William and Timothy Ix, and Jessica and Joseph Taplin; his step-grandchildren, Brian and Kerri O’Connor, Melissa Campbell, John Campbell and Andrew McKenna; his great-grandchildren, Lily and Evelyn LaCroix; his great-step-grandchildren, Jake Couture, Addison, Gavin and Avery O’Connor, Madeline and Oliver Surridge, and Jacson Campbell; as well as his niece, Nancy Slade; and nephews, William Root, Howard Dindo Jr., and Matthew and Mark Dindo. He was predeceased by his wife, Lucille; his sister, Ruth Dindo; his niece, Linda St. John; and his step-great-granddaughter, Meghan Couture. The memorial service to honor his life will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church St., Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville, with a buffet luncheon at the VFW Post 790, 527 Route 302, East Barre, afterwards. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 790, 527 Vt. Route 302, East Barre, VT 05649.
