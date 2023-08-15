Arthur J. Sanford CHELSEA — Arthur (Art) John Sanford, 49, of Chelsea VT, passed away unexpectedly at work on August 8th 2023. He was born in Berlin, VT on August 17, 1973 to Sally and Donald Sanford Sr. He was raised on a farm in Chelsea, VT. He attended the Randolph Tech Center where he was learning about auto mechanics. He graduated from Chelsea Public school in 1991. This is where he met his wife of 31 years Melissa. They made their home in Chelsea with their two girls. Art's family was his whole world. Art's second love was trucking going to the lower 48 states with Dave Frary. Who he shared many memories and stories with. He eventually started working at various trucking outfits in the Central VT area where he met many people and made many friends. Art rarely went somewhere and didn't know someone. He brought a smile and chuckle to everyone he met. He enjoyed going to many horse shows with his daughter as well as going on road trips to explore new places. Art was always accepting of any tasks or challenges and finding a solution for them. He is predeceased by his father Donald Sanford Sr., his grandparents and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Melissa of Chelsea VT., Daughters Courtney (Mitchell) of Albany VT, Olivia (Anthony and grandson Ehmmett) of Bradford VT. His Mother Sally of Williamstown VT, his Sister Becky of Williamston VT and brother Donald Sanford Jr. and wife Heather of Essex VT. In-laws Dennis and Elizabeth Boardman of Chelsea VT and sister in-law Nicole and husband Mark of Barre VT. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins aunts and uncles. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Tunbridge Fair Grounds on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2pm. In honor of Art please feel free to bring your big truck to the celebration of life. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Barre City Fire & Emergency Services at 15 Fourth Street Barre VT 05641. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.