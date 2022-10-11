Arthur J. Pruneau PHOENIX, AZ — Arthur J Pruneau, 93, a former resident of Barre, passed away on September 29, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ. Arthur was born on December 17, 1928, to Arthur L Pruneau, and Alba Perolini Pruneau. Arthur graduated from Spaulding High School Class of 1946, where he was a member of the varsity football and basketball teams. He served in the US Navy (1946-1948) and then attended the University of Vermont (UVM) graduating in 1952 with a BS in Commerce/Economics. While at UVM Arthur joined the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, was a three-year member of the varsity football team and elected Captain (1951). Arthur met his future bride, Laura Berini, also of Barre, in 1950. They were married in Barre, VT at St. Monica’s Church in June 1952 and were fortunate to receive a blessing from Pope Pius XIII. During his career, Arthur transitioned from Knolls Atomic Laboratory and GE Traveling Auditor Dept., Schenectady, NY, GE X-Ray Dept., Milwaukee, WI, GE Computer Dept., Phoenix, AZ, Honeywell Information Systems, Waltham, MA and Bull Worldwide Information Systems, Phoenix, AZ. During his years with Honeywell and Bull he served as Controller of their domestic computer/operations. Arthur was elected a member of the Financial Executive Institute in 1974 and served as President of the Phoenix Chapter (1974). He joined the St. Vincent de Paul Society in 1988 and served as Treasurer, and Most Holy Trinity Conference 1989-2014. Arthur also assisted tax clients as a preparer with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) from 1988-2018. Arthur is survived by his wife of 70 years, Laura Pruneau: his children- Christine (Matthew) Benac, Michele Pruneau and significant other Joe Arambula, all of Phoenix. Mark (Tricia) of Plano, TX; Leigh Pruneau (Brian Connor) of Santa Rosa, CA and Mary Beth (Whitney) Lesure of Bridgton, ME. In addition, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren brought great joy to the couple. He is also survived by his two sisters, Dorothy Ellero of Windham, NH and Carol (Robert) Groleau of Essex Junction, VT. Art was an ardent golfer, but alas, no “holes-in-one” to brag about. Annual golfing forays to Myrtle Beach, SC with golfing buddies from Brookfield, WI and Phoenix, AZ, together with playing St. Andrew’s “Old Course” were highlights. Arthur was a lifetime sports fan, ranging from the Boston Red Sox, New York Football Giants, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Phoenix Suns. His wife Laura was not a sports fan, but not to be denied, dragged him overseas to all seven continents. Until health problems interfered in recent years, the couple managed to visit New England to visit family, friends and enjoy the Fall foliage. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Society of St Vincent de Paul, 8620 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Barre, Vermont.
