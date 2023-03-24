Arthur H. Stukey Jr. MONTPELIER — Arthur H. Stukey Jr, 81, died March 18, 2023, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT of COVID pneumonia. Art was born in Malden, MA, December 30, 1941, the son of the late Arthur H. Stukey Sr. and Anna Semple Stukey. He spent most of his childhood in Medford, MA, attending Medford HS, and earning his Bachelor’s degree in Geology from nearby Tufts University in 1964. He earned his Master’s Degree in Geology from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in 1967, and continued his studies at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey. Art and Susan Winifred Allen were married in South Weymouth, MA on September 4, 1965. Art worked for Harza Engineering in Chicago, Illinois as an engineering geologist from 1978 until 2007, after which he enjoyed consulting on select projects. His work took him around the world, including projects in remote areas of Nepal, Iceland, China, Laos, Iran, Peru, Zambia, and beyond. He also served on the executive board of the Association for Engineering Geology from 1997-2000. He was passionate about the natural world and the people in it. He also enjoyed spending time in the mountains, hiking, camping, and walking most anywhere. He enjoyed a wide variety of interests throughout his life, including searching for the perfect wristwatch, learning about short wave radios, riding motorcycles, exercising, and meditating. Art was a long-time member of both Second Unitarian Church in Chicago and the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, and an active member of the Washington Unitarian Church in Washington, Vermont, serving in numerous capacities over the years, including roles on the membership committee, lifespan faith development team, building and grounds, and the investment group. Survivors include his wife Susan (Allen) Stukey of Montpelier, VT; sister Betty (Stukey) Koontz and husband DeForrest Koontz of Chambersburg, PA; daughter Meredith McGee and husband James McGee of Morrisville, VT; daughter Lizzie Kepler and husband Tom Kepler of Evanston, IL; three grandchildren, Bobby McGee, Gracie McGee, and Nora Kepler; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A service of remembrance will be held at The Unitarian Church of Montpelier on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2pm. Memorial contributions may be made to The Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602 or on line at http://ucmvt.org, or to the National Parks Foundation at https://give.nationalparks.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.