Arthur H. Stukey Jr. MONTPELIER — Arthur H. Stukey Jr, 81, of Montpelier, VT died on March 18th, 2023, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington Vermont after a short illness. Funeral services are being provided by des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick, VT. Please visit www.dgfunerals.com for more information.
