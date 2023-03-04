Armond O. Vermette WASHINGTON — Armond O. “Mickey” Vermette, of Vermont Route 110 passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at his home. Born on April 11, 1941, in Washington, he was the son of Armond and Edith (Farnham) Vermette. He attended Washington Village Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until he was honorably discharged. On July 24, 1965, he married Linda Lyons in East Barre, Vt. Following their marriage, they made their home in Washington. After returning from the Navy, Mickey worked for Hutch Concrete and Lajeunesse Construction for a couple of years before becoming a bus driver and maintenance person at the Washington Village School retiring in 2003, after 32 years of service. Mickey was well known in Washington, having lived there his entire life, and was the recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award in 1999. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter and trapper. You would often see him in his truck with the guys riding one of “the loops” on the backroads, or on his porch with family and friends having a cold beverage on any given summer afternoon. Survivors include his wife Linda Vermette, his sons Vince Vermette and his wife, Cindy and Norman Vermette all of Washington, VT; his daughters Micheline Vermette and her partner Kevin Schools of St. Stephens Church, VA; Cindy Lovejoy and her husband Bill Apopka. Fl and Yvette Vermette-Stevens and her partner, Mike Foster of Barre, VT; his grandchildren Chandler and Paige Stevens, Jessica and Andrew Vermette, Melyna and Kyle Jennings, Dustin Wyand, and Leah Busque-Vermette and her partner Shawn Warren; and his great-grandchildren, Sophia, Bayley and Cooper Warren. As well as his sisters Bernadette Vermette and Joanne LaRochelle and her husband, Danny. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cindy Vermette, Andrew Vermette, Chandler Stevens and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Malnati, who helped Linda provide the in home care that allowed Mickey to stay home through these last years. They also want to thank the White River VA Medical Team and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their dedication and help. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Theresa Cotnoir and Lorraine Bergeron and his furry friends Pepsi and Gina and his co-hunters Val and Schiltz. There will be a Celebration of Life and graveside service at a time and date to be announced. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White River VA Medical Center, 163 Veterans Drive, White River Jct., VT 05009, or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
