Armand Victor Poulin MONTPELIER — On Sept. 3, 2020, we lost Armand Victor Poulin after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He passed peacefully with loved ones at his bedside. A loving husband devoted to his wife, Joan, a doting patriarch to his six children and 12 grandchildren, a gifted artist devoted to his craft, and a passionate Catholic, Armand was a famously, profoundly decent and kind man. Armand was a firm believer that simple pleasures were life’s true source of wealth. Painting pictures of barns and lighthouses, bowling on Tuesday nights, gardening and doing home improvement projects while listening to Red Sox games, or just telling stories to his family, made him rich beyond his wildest dreams. Armand was born to Victor and Louise (LaRochelle) Poulin on July 10, 1938, in Waterville, Maine. His family moved to Hood River, Oregon, when he was 3. After pursuing his passion in Fine Arts at the University of Oregon, he moved back to Maine where he met and married his soul mate, Joan Levasseur, on Sept. 19, 1964. He worked as an artist with stints at WABI TV and AdMedia in Augusta, Maine, before settling in Montpelier to work as illustrator for the State of Vermont and raise his growing family. Armand gave his time serving with the Air National Guard, the Knights of Columbus, ushering at St. Augustine’s Church, coaching baseball for his kids’ teams, and giving tours at the Vermont State House which still displays many of his hand-painted signs. Somehow, he always made it home for family dinner before moonlighting as Montpelier’s resident expert calligrapher. Even his 10-year fight with Parkinson’s disease did little to slow him down or dampen his love of the arts. He was an active member of the Paletteers, where he surrounded himself with fellow patrons and artists. A lifelong learner, Armand continued his journey as a student under the tutelage of the renowned painter, Billy Brauer, until late in life. Always quick with a compliment or kind word, Armand even turned his Parkinson’s support and therapy groups into yet another opportunity to touch his community with friendships that were easily made and never broken. Though he was a man of many talents, Armand remained humble, except on the subject of his children and grandchildren. He reveled in their diverse interests and loved to regale others with stories of their accomplishments. Most weekends, he could be found in the audience cheering at one of his grandchildren’s sporting events, or watching another shine in a play or concert. Armand is survived by his wife, Joan, and all of his children, including: Michelle (Charles) McNutt, their daughter, Molly, of Portland, Maine; Daniel (Karen) Poulin, their children, Connor, Colton, Cannon and Camryn, of Burlington, Vermont; David (Sally) Poulin, their children, Amanda, Alicia and Alex of Sudbury, Massachusetts; Claire Millette and her sons, Joseph and Zachary, of Barre, Vermont; Stephen (Kathryn) Poulin, their sons, Silas and Asher, of New York City; and Gregory (Natalia) Poulin of Monmouth, Oregon. In addition, Armand is survived by his brother, Richard (Sharon) Ervin, and sister, Janelle (David) Konkle; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being made by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Armand’s memory to: The Paletteers of Vermont, Paletteers Scholarship Fund, c/o Robert Murphy, 35 Birchwood Park Drive, Barre, VT 05641; or American Parkinson Disease Association, Vermont Chapter, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/vermont/).
