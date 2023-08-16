Armand R. Couture BARRE — Armand Raymond Couture passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the comfort of hishome, surrounded by his loving family. Armand was born in Barre City to Adrienne (Jacques) Couture and Romelus Couture on November 25,1934. He attended Barre City Schools, graduating from Spaulding High School, Class of 1953. He met his wife, Janet Gordon, in high school. They married in St. Monica Catholic Church on May 21, 1957. Armand started working for his father in October 1951 at the Mascitti Granite Company. After his father passed in 1971, Armand and two of his brothers became partners and formed Family Memorials, Inc. Armand worked there until his retirement in 2005, when he and his brothers sold the business. Armand served in the Vermont National Guard. He received many medals and honors for his skills as a sharp shooter. In 1961, Armand and his brothers, along with some family friends, built a hunting camp “The Never Home Boys Camp” in Canaan VT. He was his happiest in the woods, whether it be hunting, fishing, trapping, or cutting wood. He would always have his children tagging along, and teaching them all he knew. He would also skeet shoot with his children, and bring them and friends to the Gunner Brook Fishing Derby. He instilled his love of nature with each of his children. He was a man of many talents,with a very strong work ethic which was evident in every aspect of his life. He instilled this sense of responsibility and ethics in his children. Later in his retirement he enjoyed a new hobby of woodworking. This included turning bowls, making cutting boards, wine stops, boot jacks, and candlesticks. Many family and friends were recipients of these beautiful, handmade gifts. What ever Armand did, he did very well with impeccable workmanship. Armand was also a member of the Barre Fish and Game Club for many years, and served as a past president. He also was a member of the Barre Rifle and Pistol Club for many years. Armand was a man of many talents. If you needed something built or fixed, you would go to Armand. He enjoyed helping other people in any way he could. Never expecting anything in return. He was a loving, kind, honest,fair, hardworking man. Armand is survived by his children Catherine Couture Murphy, Thomas Couture, and Elizabeth Couture,and his daughter in law, Kathy Lee Couture. He had five grandchildren who were the love of his life, April Murphy and her partner, Charles Moyer, Timothy Murphy, and his wife, Kasey, Courtland Couture, and his partner, Lance, Jacob Couture, and his wife Kirstin, Kelsey Couture Trepanier, and her husband, Jake.Armand cherished his great-grandchildren, Brayden and Graysen Murphy, Noah Murphy, Rowyn, Declan, and Elsie Couture, Kit, Job, and Baby Trepanier due in September. He also leaves behind his“adopted” children, Laura Galli, and Edward Herford. Armand is also survived by his sister Rita Couture Hess, and brothers, Robert (Bonhomme) Couture and his wife Mary Ann, Roger Couture and his friend Teri Boudreau, John Couture, and also his sister-in-law Brenda Couture, as well as many nieces and nephews. Armand was predeceased by his wife Janet (2016), his son Ronald (2021), his son-in-law Mark Murphy (2004), his parents, Romelus and Adrienne, his in-laws John A and Florence (Smith) Gordon, sisters Annette and her husband William Hernandez Jr, Jane (Sagee) Couture, Carmen and her husband George Gale. He is also predeceased by his brothers-in-law Joseph Shaw and Philip Hess. Sisters-in-law Vicki Couture and Susan Couture. Niece Susan Shaw and nephew David Gale. Great nephew Nathaniel Couture. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church, in Barre. There are no calling hours. Interment will be held in St. Sylvester Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Armand’s memory may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641; or Barre Fish and Game Club “Kids Fishing Derby”, P.O.Box 130, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
