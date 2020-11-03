Armand A. Gingras BARRE — Armand A. Gingras, 81, of Westwood Parkway, died suddenly of natural causes at his home on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Armand was the beloved husband of the late Cynthia Zampieri Sanborn Gingras who predeceased him on March 24, 2020, after 38 years of marriage. Armand was a devoted caregiver to Cynthia throughout a lengthy illness. Born on July 21, 1939, in East Barre, he was the son of the late Alphonse J. and Lucienne M. (Mercier) Gingras. He attended school in Washington, Vermont, and was a 1957 graduate from Spaulding High School in Barre, Vermont. Armand was employed as a plumber/pipefitter with the Local 693 Plumbers/Pipefitters Union from which he retired after more than 50 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and was a longtime member of the Barre Hunting Club in Island Pond, Vermont. He also enjoyed tending to his houseplants and got great enjoyment from feeding and watching the seasonal birds. Survivors include his children, Christine (Joseph) Puniello, Coventry, Connecticut, Michael (Susan) Gingras, Essex, England, Clark (Jennifer) Gingras, Monroe, Connecticut, and Robert Gingras, Lisbon, Connecticut; his stepchildren, James Sanborn (Lisa Edson), Barre, Lynda (Brian) Mulcahy, Peru, New York, and Mary (Greg) D’Agostino, Barre; his brother, Raymond (Edith) Gingras, East Barre; his sisters-in-law, Emma Gingras, Washington, Vermont, and Aline Gingras, Longwood, Florida; his grandchildren, Nicholas Puniello, Bethany Puniello Henri, Danial, Wayne, Joseph, Catherine, Zachary and Sophina Gingras, Samuel and James Sanborn, Tyler Mulcahy, Samantha Mulcahy Kaftan, Nicholas, Hunter, Dylan and Taylor D’Agostino; and four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be missed by his constant canine companions, Misty and Baylee. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Laurent Gingras, Francis and Pauline Gingras, Maurice and Jeannine Gingras, Henry Gingras, Albert and Joan Gingras; and his sister, Simone Patch, and brother-in-law, Donald Patch. He was also predeceased by his former wife, Rita Juckett Gingras Sirois. There will be no calling hours. A graveside memorial will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. Armand will be interred beside his loving wife, Cynthia, in the Zampieri family lot in Hope Cemetery. Per state mandate, masks and social distancing is required. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
