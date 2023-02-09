Arloa J. Whitcher WILLIAMSTOWN — Arloa Jane Whitcher of Williamstown, VT passed peacefully on February 2, 2023 after her battle with Alzheimer’s. Her granddaughter, Bethany, was by her side at Woodridge Rehabilitation Center. Born to Edgar Downing and Lillian Aiken Downing on February 19, 1941, Arloa was the oldest of five children. While money may have been in short supply growing up, there was always an abundance of love. Arloa was raised in an affectionate home where family was always the top priority. Arloa carried forward this tradition as she started her own family. Arloa graduated from Bradford Academy in 1959 and began working at National Life in 1960. Arloa met the love of her life, Perley “Skype” Whitcher II at a sliding party. On April 27, 1963, Arloa married Skype in East Topsham, Vermont. After the wedding, Arloa left her job to be a stay-at-home mother. They had three children: daughter Jane and sons Scott and Perley “Skip” Whitcher III at their South Corinth, Vermont home. She filled the home with love and support. An avid collector, she also filled the home with all things hummingbirds and wind chimes. An enthusiastic reader, she also loved her romance novels. It was this home, too, where Arloa would later babysit local children. Arloa used the money she made to install a swing set for the children, and for her first granddaughter, too. From the time Bethany Arloa Whitcher was born in 1992, Arloa adored her granddaughter. Arloa was always there for Bethany and they had a very close bond. In 2009, with family always a top priority, Arloa moved in with her daughter, Jane, to help raise her second granddaughter, Abigail Grace Paronto. Arloa lived there until she required 24-hour care for Alzheimer’s. Arloa then moved into Woodridge. The staff at Woodridge provided amazing care for Arloa and she loved the staff and fellow residents as if they were her own family. Arloa is survived by her son, Perley “Skip” Whitcher III and wife Denni; her daughter Jane Paronto and husband Scott; granddaughter Bethany Yaeger and husband Karl; granddaughter Abigail Paronto; great grandson Byron Yaeger; bonus grandchildren Sebastion Lury and wife Courtney, Tela Lury, Tabitha Lury, Katrina Webber and husband David, and Walter “Hank” Cobb II; her sister Elaine Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Skype; her son Scott; her parents Edgar and Lillian; her sisters Mary and Joyce; and her brother Richard. A graveside service and celebration of life will be planned for later in the spring. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
