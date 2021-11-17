Arlene Trombly Holcomb WASHINGTON — The Celebration of Life service for Arlene Trombly Holcomb, 68, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Washington Baptist Church, 2973 VT Route 110, Washington, Vermont, Please note – masks are strongly encouraged. She passed away on Oct. 4, 2021.
