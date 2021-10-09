Arlene T. Holcomb WASHINGTON – Arlene Trombly Holcomb, 68, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on Nov. 19, 1952, in Newport News, Virginia, she was the daughter of Robert and Charlotte (Pallas) Trombly Sr. After her birth, her family moved to Vermont, where Arlene attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. After high school, Arlene joined the U.S. Army. On July 4, 1992, Arlene married Charles “Chucky” Holcomb in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre before settling in Washington. Charles passed away in 2019. Arlene was employed as a custodian at U-32 High School, retiring after 25 years of service. She also sold Avon products for 40 years. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #10 in Barre, and in her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, making chocolates and most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her two grandchildren and her beagles. Survivors include her son, Travis Trombly and his wife, Dawn; her grandson Jeffrey Trombly and her granddaughter, Maelynn Trombly; her brother Robert Trombly Jr., and his wife, Carol; and her sister, Penni Aubut, as well as four nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Holcomb; her sister, Wanda Trombly; and her brother, Jeffrey Trombly. The service to honor and celebrate Arlene’s life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Fire Department, 51 Firehouse Lane, Washington, VT 05675; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
