Arlene Julia (Hastings) Lamery EAST MONTPELIER — Arlene Julia (Hastings) Lamery, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Hardwick, Vermont, on April 2, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Clark H. and Lucy M. (LaCount) Hastings. She attended schools in Hardwick. On July 20, 1957, Arlene married the “forever love,” Robert D. "Bob" Lamery. Arlene and Bob enjoyed every day together for 63 years. Together, they built their home in East Montpelier (near Adamant) and raised six children. Arlene worked for many years as part-time postmaster at the Adamant Post Office. She also served as substitute postmaster for the area post offices of East Calais, Worcester and Maple Corners. Family was Arlene’s main focus and the most important part of her life. She was a loving wife and mother. She had a special place in her heart for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and was lovingly called Mimi, Nana, Mumzi and Grandma. She was also a surrogate Grandma and Mimi to many. She had a very loving nature and made people feel special as if they were “part of the family.” She enjoyed art projects and cooking with her grandchildren, painting and drawing, walking, visiting the ocean, and bird watching through her window. She loved to cook for anyone who came to visit. She could whip up a full meal faster than anyone and not one person would ever leave her kitchen hungry. She loved to give “Angels” of all kinds (tokens, statues, lights, etc.) to anyone whom she felt needed their spirits lifted – this included family, friends and strangers anywhere. Arlene loved her special time with the “Hardwick Girls,” a group of friends she had known since childhood. Arlene was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Clark, Benjamin, Fred and Raymond; and her sister, Marion. She is survived by her husband, Bob; and children, William Lamery and partner Marie Webber of Middlesex, Cheryl Lamery of Williamstown, Terrie Murray and husband Bruce of Barre Town, Robin Graves and husband Brian of Cabot, Robert Lamery of Berlin, and Michael Lamery of Marshfield; as well as grandchildren, Ryan, Nick, Seth, Amber, Codie, Issac, Emma, Selena; and great-grandchildren, Livy, Logan, Lois and Kendall; and many nieces and nephews. Arlene, one of seven, is survived by her youngest sister, Darlene Collins; and her special sister-in-law, Joyce Hastings. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick, Vermont, at the convenience of her family. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank: Dr. David Ospina and staff at CVMC Oncology and special thanks to Julie Shevlin from Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care given to Arlene. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
