Arlene J. Porter NORTHFIELD — Arlene J. Porter, 85, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021. She was born on Sept. 1, 1935, the middle daughter of Leland and Eula Little. She grew up in Barre, Vermont, and attended Spaulding High School. Arlene left Vermont to attend nursing school at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Massachusetts where she studied nursing and attained her Registered Nurse license. She met and married her husband, Paul D. Porter, while attending nursing school. She worked for many years at the Exeter Hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire, where she was an Emergency Room nurse, and raised her family in Brentwood, New Hampshire. She later moved back to Barre, where she finished her nursing career as an industrial nurse at Bombardier Corp. To her children, she passed on the received wisdom of her mother regarding a life in the northeast: “Vermont has two seasons: winter and Fourth of July.” Despite the difficulties of dealing with mud season and the often gloomy skies, she loved the Green Mountains of Vermont and while residing in New Hampshire, insisted her children clap every time they crossed the border from New Hampshire to Vermont, where they came often for family reunions. She was the hostess of many memory-filled Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas celebrations throughout the years. She enjoyed watching the Celtics of the past, was an avid Red Sox fan and an even bigger Elvis fan. She marveled at the starry skies of her home state, the tremendous vistas of the Grand Canyon, and the endless waves of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. She loved to read and could strike up an easy conversation with her most trusted confidante or a total stranger. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mark Porter and Linda McCormack of Phoenix, Arizona, Scott and Tracey Porter of Dover, New Hampshire, Mike and Amy (Porter) Ducey of Northfield, Vermont; grandchildren, Liam and Brendan Porter, Makayla (Porter) Henderson, Sophie Porter, Anya and Faith Hoagland; sisters, Junetta Fitts and Maureen Little; as well as close cousins, Betty Provost and Corrine Munson. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield, Vermont, for the loving care she received while residing there for the past year. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arlene’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://alz.org). Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family.
