Antonio M. Chiuchiolo BARRE — The Celebration of Life service for Antonio Martino “Tony” Chiuchiolo, 47, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sugarbush, Lincoln Peak in the Mountain Room. He passed away on March 5, 2021. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
