Antonio Aja Jr. BRADENTON, Fla. — Antonio Aja Jr., 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 5, 2021. He was born in Montpelier, Vermont, the son of Spanish immigrants, Antonio Aja Sr. and Angeles (Fernandez) Aja. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Angeles Zorzi. Tony's attendance in high school was interrupted when he was called to service with the U.S. Navy in 1945. He proudly served as Seaman First Class and was stationed in Alexandria, Virginia. With music being an integral part of Tony's life, he auditioned to play saxophone for the U.S. Navy Dance Band while in Washington, DC. He was accepted and played many venues with the band. After active duty, Tony returned to Montpelier where he graduated from high school and went on to college. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Dale. He worked as a Cooperative Extension agent in central New York state for 30 years, the last five of which were as a poultry specialist with Cornell University. His hard work ethic earned him the honor of receiving the National Distinguished Service Award for County Agents. After retiring, Tony lived with his wife in Bradenton, Florida, for 36 years. His hobbies included playing saxophone with several big dance bands and smaller combo bands. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and vacationing in New York state's Thousand Islands. Tony and Ginny were married for 69 happy years and left a legacy of loving families with wonderful memories to cherish. He is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia; and two sons, Warren Aja (Lindy), of Bernardston, Massachusetts, and K. Scott Aja (Becky), of University Park, Florida; and one daughter, Judy Pittz (Larry), of Clifton Park, New York; seven grandchildren, including Timothy Aja (Michy), Daniel Aja (Jenn), Sandy Ozimek (Marty), Stacey Tisaj (Eric), Eric Pittz, Brian Aja (Shannon) and Bethany Aja; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life, with Navy honors, will take place in April 2022 in the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
