Antoinette Lucile (Paquet) Demers HARDWICK — Antoinette Lucile (Paquet) Demers, 98, of Hardwick died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, to be with her Lord. She was born July 5, 1922, in St. Adrien d’Irlande, Quebec. She moved with her husband and children to East Hardwick in 1959 and worked hard as a dairy farmer for 18 years and as a nanny for another 20 years following. She felt blessed in her role as a mother, farmer and caregiver and will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. Antoinette is survived by her sons, Claude Demers and Renaud (Maureen) Demers, all of Hardwick; three daughters, Louiselle Lemay of Walden, Diane Demers of Hardwick and Lina Demers of Bellevue, Nebraska. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Lisa Searles of Swanton, Patricia (Aaron) Loura of Peacham, Linda (Shawn) Richard of Walden, Karen (Dana) Field of Walden, Mark (Karen) Demers of Woodbury, Sonia Bailey of Cabot, Nicole (Douglas) desGroseilliers of Hardwick, Tara (Steven) Thompson of St. Louis, Missouri, Antoinette Smalley of Bellevue, Nebraska, Robert Smalley IV of Bellevue, Nebraska; as well as 17 great-grandchildren, Denise and Tonia Searles of Swanton, Andrew Demers of Woodbury, Kristi Demers of Woodbury, Haley Loura of Danville, Shelby Loura of Burlington, Ashley Field of Hardwick, Chelsea Field of Walden, Ryan Richard of Walden, Lillian, Mariah and Ian Bailey of Cabot, Abigail, Daniel and Julia desGroseilliers of Hardwick, Isla and Ryan Thompson of St. Louis, Missouri; and three great-great-grandchildren, Devin Katon of Swanton, Kaylee Searles of Swanton and Pyper Fletcher of Walden. She only has two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law remaining. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a few friends. She had a special relationship with the Fisher family, Gregg, Shireen, Elizabeth and Katherine; and the Beattie-Buckley family, Brendan, Helen, Matthew and Emma. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Laureat Demers; her son-in-law, Leo Lemay, daughter-in-law, Ginette Demers, and grandson-in-law, Paul Searles; as well as her parents and all her siblings. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952; or National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells St. at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230. Arrangements are in the care of desGroseilliers Funeral Home. A private funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated on Sept. 5, 2020, in Hardwick, Vermont. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
