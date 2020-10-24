Anthony "Tony" Spector PLAINFIELD — Anthony "Tony" Spector died peacefully at home on the morning of Oct. 17, 2020. Tony was educated at the University of Chicago, where he was fond of saying the “unlived life is not worth examining.” Listening to his own advice, he ultimately decided he preferred to live the rural life, rather than study it. In 1993, he moved to Vermont after falling in love with a plot of land in Plainfield and the community surrounding it, and dedicated his life to raising cattle there. He is survived by his parents, Marshall and Nan Spector; his sister, Jessica Spector, brother-in-law, Michael Delgass; and nephews and nieces, Isaac, Aidan, Ariella and Serafina Delgass. Under the circumstances, a memorial service will not be held immediately, but will be announced in the future.
Tony and I always got along greatly...we both had common sense...(on reading this farewell, I'm certain that he's now chuckling up above!)
