Anthony Mayhew MARSHFIELD — Tony, who died of a second stroke a day after Easter, was born on the island of Grenada, in the Caribbean. Due to World War II, his parents went to the U.S. and England and he was subsequently raised on Grenada, by his great-aunt and -uncle who loved him and made sure he had a good education, which allowed him to come to the U.S., at 19, obtaining an undergraduate degree in Psychology at Princeton and a master’s and Ph.D. at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Early influences on Tony ranged from African Shango belief to education in the Episcopal and Catholic religion with the nuns and Irish Benedictine brothers, but the sea and nature were his greatest spiritual teachers. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Berkeley, Tony, with Pat and their two children, Karyn and Peter, came to Vermont, with Tony teaching at UVM and then moving to Goddard College, Plainfield, where he was a much-loved teacher of all things Jungian. He and Pat bought a house on a hillside in Marshfield where the family celebrated all family birthdays and holidays. They spent an outdoor life canoe-camping, cross-country skiing, gardening, and hiking with many dear friends. Tony hiked the Long Trail in two weeks. He became a long-distance swimmer, often found swimming the perimeter of Caspian and Mirror Lake and Nichol’s Pond. He was a longtime member of the Marshfield Conservation Commission and he and Pat were both on the Plainfield Coop Board for a while. They shared a love of poetry, music, yoga, and were part of a Jungian study group for years. He shared his love of astronomy, geology and metaphysics with family and friends, and was a true renaissance man, always learning more about everything. He and Pat were married for 60 years. Very healthy all his life until his first stroke in January 2021, he was recuperating very well until his second stroke and spent his last days in the Palliative Care Unit at CVMC. The wonderful and loving care they provided, along with that of the Emergency and ICU units, are so appreciated by Tony’s family, as well as the East Montpelier FAST squad. Home Health and Hospice and Bill at the Council on the Aging greatly added to his recuperation; our thanks to them as well. Thank you also to all his friends, as well as the Circle of Care which helped him at home. He is survived by his wife, his two children, grandchildren (Peyton Dickie, Ana, Sage, Elijah and Isaiah Mayhew) and his seven great-grandchildren, as well as his half-brothers and sisters in California and England. A remembrance gathering is planned for Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at the Old Schoolhouse Common, Marshfield. For more information, contact (802) 426-3849. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.