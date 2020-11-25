Anthony G. Chaloux SOUTH BARRE — Anthony Gerard Chaloux, 65, was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on Jan. 14, 1955, he was the son of Gerard and Laura (Cadorette) Chaloux of West Topsham, Vermont. Tony was a man of many talents and hobbies. His formative years were spent working on the family farm, where he learned the importance of a "hard day's work." He attended schools in Waits River and West Topsham before graduating from Spaulding High School in 1973. Tony felt most at home in the forest. He was a lifelong logger who had a deep appreciation and passion for caring about the land - he had a keen ability to turn his rugged profession into an art form. Tony worked hard to read the land he was logging to ensure he was leaving it in a better place than when he started. He had a knack for collecting, this included bringing home bits and pieces of trees that he promised had a treasure buried inside. He just needed the time and tools to cut and sand the chunks to bring that treasure forward. For the record, he was right, towards the end of his life, he graced his loved ones with beautiful woodcrafts that will be forever cherished. He spent a lot of time in the woods under the ploy of hunting for deer or mushrooms. In reality, he spent his time looking at the ground and admiring the trees. His favorite time of year was fall when he could hear the whisper of the leaves falling and could catch the musty smell of the forest floor. When not in the woods working or on the hunt, he enjoyed spending his time in his garden. Even though all of his children were grown, he still insisted on planting a garden to feed a small village. He had a special knack for growing tomatoes, cucumbers and baseball bat-sized zucchini, which he enjoyed sharing with this family. He loved to cook and experiment with new foods, recreating a dish until he found the optimal mix of ingredients to create the perfect entree. He blessed his family with the best recipe for beef jerky and the greatest pork belly ever. Tony’s most valued possession was his family. He leaves behind his loving and devoted partner of 30 years, Cheryl Ryan. Together, they were blessed with five daughters and their spouses, Kelley and Ryan Reed, Jennifer and Jeremiah Trombly, Kristina and Ryan Bellavance, Angie and Adam Bisson, and Deanna and Bobby Booth. What brought the biggest smile to Tony’s face were his grandchildren, Dylan, Zachary, Lauren, Sawyer, Avery, Rylee, Hallie, Addison, Timothy and Henry. He also leaves behind his siblings, John Chaloux, Elaine (Al) Davis, Jackie (Alan) Wilcox, Roger (Jo-anne) Chaloux, Annette (Guy) Welch, Jerry (Sandy) Chaloux, Hector (Jenn) Chaloux and Wendy (Bruce) Laferriere; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Thomas John; stepfather, Bernard Elmer; and granddaughter, Olivia Reed. Per Tony’s request, no service will be held. If you would like to honor Tony’s memory, please donate to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or plant your favorite tree. A remembrance ceremony will be held in the spring when we can honor Tony’s affection for nature. The Chaloux family would like to thank Dr. Rodwell Mabaera, MD, and Jennifer Frost, MSN, APRN, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, for their compassionate and supportive care. Our hearts will forever be thankful to Michelle and the other staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their loving attention and guidance during his last days. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.