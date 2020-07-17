Anthony Edward Riva Otis MONTPELIER — Anthony Edward Riva Otis of Montpelier, Vermont, died peacefully from dementia on July 13, 2020, at the age of 71. Anthony is survived by his wife, Trudy McBride Otis of Montpelier; children, Janell Otis Niebuhr (Colin) and Brandon Allen Otis (Nicole) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Martin Niebuhr and Scarlett Niebuhr. He is also survived by his older sister, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ducoff (Duke); and half-sisters, Mary Ellen Dunn, Rebecca Riva, Susanne Guttenberg and Peggy Festini. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Riva, Ruth Ann Merrill Otis, David Otis; maternal grandparents, Anne Novak Merrill and Perry H. Merrill. Anthony was born Dec. 24, 1948, in New York City. He grew up in Vermont graduating from Montpelier High School in 1966, the University of Vermont in 1970 and Willamette University College of Law in 1976. He returned to Montpelier as a clerk and administrator of the Vermont Supreme Court. In 1982, Anthony opened his first law office and practiced law until 2016. He represented local and national businesses and organizations with legislative matters and public policy. He was often found at the State House in Montpelier with his office a few doors down. He had a very diverse legal career culminating with Concurrent Resolution #401 from Vermont House of Representatives honoring him for "outstanding legal career and his community leadership." Anthony was accomplished as a 1st Dan Taekwondo Black belt and often could be found stretching. He loved music, dancing, nature photography and doing artwork with colored pencils. Anthony was passionate about buying local and supporting the arts, including Lost Nation Theater. He enjoyed spending time at his family camp on Ricker Pond and motorcycle rides. He was an active and dedicated member of the Montpelier Heritage Group, Montpelier Historical Society, Montpelier Historic Preservation Commission and Trash Tramps. Special thanks to his caregivers, including Tom and Rich, Central Vermont Council on Aging, Project Independence, Mayo staff and CVMC for compassionate care and walking miles with Anthony. A reception and celebration of life will be scheduled for 2021. Contributions to Bethany Church in Montpelier (bethanychurchvt.org); or Lost Nation Theater (lostnationatheater.org) would be appreciated. Condolences c/o 171 Westview Meadows Road, Montpelier VT 05602. The family is being assisted in arrangements by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
