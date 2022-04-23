Anthony E. Biron EAST MONTPELIER — In you I’ve found the love of my life and my best friend. Eternally yours. Anthony E. Biron, 58, passed away peacefully April 20, 2022, at his East Montpelier home with his beloved wife by his side. He was born on Sept. 11, 1963, in Nashua, New Hampshire, the son of Ernest A. and Gloria A. Biron. Anthony was a 1983 graduate of U-32 High School. He worked at the family-owned-and-operated C.P. Dudley Store in East Montpelier. He later found a love for carpentry which he pursued over the years. The king of one-liners and dad jokes, quick witted and humorous. He could always put a smile on your face. He could talk to anyone, about anything, for as long or as little as he wanted. A true staple of his community. Anthony loved to go fishing, he’d go with family, a friend or by himself, he was always ready. He loved to share fishing tales and adventures by the river. Anthony also enjoyed getting out in nature and hunting the elusive deer. Anthony’s biggest passion was spending time with his wife, children and family. He made many fond memories at the Biron family camp on Joe’s Pond, Danville, Vermont, camping at Sugar Ridge Campground, Danville, Vermont, with his in-laws and in Wells, Maine, at the Elmwood Resort with his children. On Oct. 1, 1988, Anthony married Pamela D. Copping, of Plainfield, Vermont, at St. Augustine’s Parish in Montpelier, Vermont. They made their home in East Montpelier. They would have been happily married for 34 years on October 1, 2022. Anthony leaves behind his wife and best friend of 34-years, Pamela D. Biron, of East Montpelier, Vermont. He leaves behind his two beloved children, son Bradley J. Biron and wife Shelby M. Hudson, of Cabot, Vermont; and daughter Katelyn E. Biron and wife Katey J. Tellier, of Manchester, New Hampshire. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Lorraine A. Copping, resident of Heaton Woods Montpelier, Vermont; a brother, Emile Biron and wife Catherine, of Boxborough, Massachusetts; a sister, Michelle Harper and husband Andrew, of East Montpelier, Vermont; a brother-in-law, David Copping and wife Pauline, of Plainfield, Vermont; and brother-in-law Dale Copping, of Jeffersonville, Vermont. He leaves behind nine nieces and nephews, Ryan Copping and wife Julia, Angela and Celine Biron, Kyle and Molly Biron, Sophia and Stella Gardner, and Rose Harper. Anthony was predeceased by his father, Ernest A. Biron (1988); his mother, Gloria A. Biron (2019);, his brother, Jeffery R. Biron (Sept. 11, 2017); and his father-in-law, Richard A. Copping (2015). There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Anthony’s honor to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice https://www.cvhhh.org, or to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) https://www.theaftd.org. Those wishing to leave condolences online may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
