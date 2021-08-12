Anthony B. Covey MAUMELLE, Ark. — Mr. Anthony Bruce "Tony" Covey, age 78, of Maumelle, Arkansas, passed away July 29, 2021. He was born June 4, 1943, in Northfield, Vermont, son of the late John Russell Covey and Hilda Jerry Covey. After serving in the United States Air Force, he began a career in the food service and manufacturing industry where he retired after approximately 40 years of service. He was an avid gardener, woodworker, and enjoyed cooking. Mr. Covey was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lorinda Sue Covey; and two brothers, Arnold Covey and James Covey. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Smitherman Covey, whom he married on Jan. 6, 1963; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Sara Covey, of Cartersville, Georgia, and Jason and Kimberly Covey, of Gainesville, Georgia; grandson, Tucker Covey; siblings, Janice McCormick, Hillard Covey, Clayton Covey, Joe Covey, Mary Gilbert, Lenita Niquette, Thomas Covey, Randy Covey and Kenneth Covey. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Covey was cremated. A memorial service was held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 100 Valencia Drive, Maumelle, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maumelle Animal Services.
