Anson A. Sherman Sr BERLIN — Anson A. Sherman Sr. passed away with his family by his side on February 19, 2023. Anson was married to his beloved wife, Priscilla for 58 years, before she passed away in January 2016. Together they raised 4 boys in the town of Berlin, where Anson grew up. Anson provided for his family as a truck driver. Once retired, Anson and his wife joined the Montpelier Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where they made many new friends and enjoyed the events of the Kingdom Hall. Anson loved tinkering on old equipment and loved it more when he made it run again. You could find him on his tractor on the mountain cutting wood, haying his fields or kayaking on a pond. He looked forward to March, in the sugar shack, testing the taste of his boiled sap. Anson is survived by his sons: Anson Jr and his partner, Sheryl; Daryl and his partner, Jodi; Tim and his partner, Tracy, Kevin and his wife, Donna, along with 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Along with his sister, Mary Wells and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed! Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Berlin, on Saturday, June 24 at Noon.
