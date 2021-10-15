Annie M. Ingraham WATERBURY — Annie Marie Ingraham, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Vergennes on Nov. 30, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Kathrine (McGowen) Hawkins. Annie was a 1970 graduate of Vergennes High School. In 1987, she married William Shurtleff Ingraham, William predeceased Annie on April 24, 2005. In 1973, Annie moved to Waterbury. She worked for several years at the Vermont State Hospital while also caring for her two young children, Lisa and Robert. After Annie’s marriage to William, she was happy being a homemaker. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berlin. She had an artistic skill displayed in her drawings and pictures that she painted. Her love of art gave many hours of peaceful enjoyment. She is loved and mourned by her family: her children, Lisa Bates and her husband, Eric, of Barre, Robert Clark and his wife, Nichole, of Hardwick; six grandchildren, Sam Bates, of Barre, Chris Bates, of Florida, Samantha Miller, of Washington State, Volicia Smith, of Waterbury, Leiah Devenger, of Hardwick, Kara Devenger, of Hardwick; two great-grandsons, Cyrus Bates and Igneous Paquin; one sister and two brothers; as well as nieces and nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by one sister. A celebration of Annie’s life will be held at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. with inurnment in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury to follow. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Woodridge Rehabilitation & Nursing, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
