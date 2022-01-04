Annie M. Chase WEBSTERVILLE — It is with great sorrow that we announce Annie M. Chase passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family on Dec. 29, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, after complications of a recent procedure. Annie was born on Aug. 26, 1937, in Barre, to Malcolm and Minnie MacRitchie. She was one of five children. While her formal education was short, attending elementary school in Websterville and little high school, she was an educated independent woman who navigated life to the fullest. She married Elwin Chase, her childhood sweetheart, on March 23, 1953, in the Websterville Baptist Church. They raised three daughters, Sandy, Claire and Sarah, in the home she still lived in today. They had a lifetime of adventure and happiness together until his passing on Jan. 24, 2016. Annie had an extensive employment history, ranging from a salesclerk at Montgomery Ward's to the Spaulding High School cafeteria, to becoming a loan officer (where she retired her full-time gig) at the National Life Employees Credit Union. In her retirement years, during the winter months, she was a hostess at Applebee's in Berlin, until she formally retired to care for Elwin. She was known for her compassion in taking care of everyone else but wanted nothing to do with anyone having to take care of her. In recent years, she would say "I don't need a man, nor do I need any pets!" She enjoyed her time alone to come and go as she pleased. In earlier years, the family enjoyed snowmobiling in winter months and camping, at Lake Groton at the Clark's camp in the summer, then in later years at the Goose Point Campground in Alburg. She was the matriarch of the campground. Annie and Elwin enjoyed trips to Aruba, Cancun, Dominican and Florida. Annie was most happy on the pontoon cruising Lake Champlain or just sitting around the campfire enjoying the company of friends and family. She leaves behind her daughters, Sandy (Roger) Hutchinson and Sarah (Ronald) Gonyaw; as well as her son-in-law, Norman (Patty) Trepanier; her grandchildren, Albert and Matthew Trepanier, Amanda Sherman and Ashley Gonyaw; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Elwin, she was predeceased by her daughter, Claire Trepanier, and her four siblings. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the spring in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for the amazing care they gave Annie during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446; or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
