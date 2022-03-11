Annette T. Martin EAST MONTPELIER — Annette T. Martin, 79, of Sandy Pines Road, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home with her children by her side, after a long battle with cancer. Annette was born on Nov. 11, 1942, the daughter of Clement and Cecile (Senecal) Rock. She grew up in Berlin and East Montpelier and attended Catholic school in Montpelier, graduating from St. Michael’s High School in 1960. On June 10, 1961, Annette married the love her life, Maurice “Moe” Martin, who preceded her in death in 1999. She worked for most of her career at the Vermont Environmental Conservation Division where she was executive assistant to the commissioner. She retired from the State after over 30 years of service, to care for Moe during his battle with cancer. Later, Annette took a part-time job as bookkeeper for the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District before finally retiring in 2019. Annette loved camping with Moe, spending time with her family, and crafting. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, cross stitching, reading and doing puzzles. She could most often be found making something for her extended family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Canadian Club women’s auxiliary. Annette is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Hart (husband Rodney), of Williamstown, and Karen Gagnon (husband Pierre), of Washington; her sister, Laura Hawkins, of East Montpelier; her very best friend, Betty Greaves, of Danville; grandchildren, Craig Hull (wife Lindsi), of Barre Town, Christopher Hull (wife Caitlin), of Barre Town, Emilie Beattie (husband Bret), of North Adams, Massachusetts, Heather Cassells (husband Jason), of Tampa, Florida, Lindsey Murray (husband Chris), of Barre Town, and Linnea Heath (husband Dave), of Williamstown. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, Ada and Ronan Hull, Reese, Kensi and Laine Hull, Cadence and Callum Beattie, Madison and Jackson Cassells, Connor and Chase Murray, and Keenan Heath. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Ospina and the wonderful staff at CVMC Hematology & Oncology for the care, kindness and compassion given to Annette throughout her years-long battle. Also, a special thank you to the incredible people at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for their recent care and support provided to Annette and her daughters. Annette will be laid to rest next to Moe in the Fairview Cemetery in East Calais following a graveside service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Annette’s name to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
