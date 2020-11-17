Annette M. Clodgo BROOKFIELD — Annette M. Clodgo, 61, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: November 17, 2020 @ 1:03 am
