Annette Freeman BARRE — Annette Freeman passed away at her home in Barre on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was 71 years old. Annette was born in Connecticut On August 7, 1951, to Emerson Freeman and Anne (Tokar) Freeman. She went to Lebanon Elementary and Lyman High School in Lebanon, Connecticut and then attended College in Boston. Annette is survived by her brother Albert Clark Freeman, her daughter Brenda Freeman, and her grandchildren, Yale Hera Cruz, and Emerson Osgood Freeman. She also leaves behind several caregivers who became like family in the last few years of her life: Justin Molander, Michael Molander, and Becky McMillan. In addition to her parents, Annette was predeceased by her brother Edward Steven Freeman. A service is being planned for the spring at the Waitsfield Common Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
