Anne S. Conlin BURLINGTON — Anne Straiton Conlin, of Appletree Point, Burlington, Vermont, died peacefully at home in the presence of family and friends, on July 15, 2021, at the age of 92, after a short illness. Born Anne Lovie Straiton on May 29, 1929, in Barre, Vermont, of Scottish, Swedish and Danish ancestry, she was the daughter of Alexander Duncan Straiton, former vice president and general manager of the Rock of Ages Corp., and Emily Matilda Anderson, both of whom last resided at 100 Nelson St., Barre, and are deceased. Anne grew up in Barre, attending Lincoln Elementary School followed by Spaulding High School, from which she graduated in 1947. She went on to Smith College where she graduated in 1951. For three years, she worked for Esso Standard Oil Co. in New York. On Aug. 3, 1957, at St. Mark's Church in Burlington, Vermont, she married Donald Brady Conlin, then a member of the New York Cotton Exchange and a solicitor for Harris, Upham and Co. They lived in Mahwah, New Jersey, then relocated to her parents’ summer house on Appletree Point in 1981. Anne and Don shared several sporting interests, including skiing in the Green Mountains and the Alps, particularly at Chamonix, France, and St. Anton, Austria, cruise sailing over open sea to Bermuda, the Bahamas and the West Indies, day sailing on Lake Champlain, and speedboating around Lake Champlain in their 1933 Chris Craft. An inveterate nature lover and a member of the National Audubon Society and the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Anne was especially fond of animals of all kinds. Over the decades, Don’s roles in the New York Cotton Exchange entailed making frequent business trips internationally, many of which transitioned into spectacular vacations for them both to experience other cultures and see natural wonders and wildlife. Childless, Anne’s home life was never complete without a fiercely protective schnauzer to love and care for, or, finally, a more mild-mannered collie-chow mix. A horse enthusiast from childhood and a longtime member of the Green Mountain Horse Association, the Vermont Morgan Horse Association, the Paso Fino Horse Association, the Vermont Horse Council, and the Green Mountain Club, Anne owned a Morgan horse followed by a Paso Fino, stabled outside Burlington. She partook in trail riding alone or in groups, lasting one or more days, all over Vermont. A member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and the Ninety Nines, Anne was skilled at piloting their private plane. Her deep interest in local history was pursued through a membership in the Vermont Historical Society. Anne was a fan and connoisseur of folk artistry in a wide range of media, including theater, music, painting and sculpture, was fond of the Western genre of entertainment, and was a generous supporter of cultural pursuits. She was a member of the Barre Opera House and the Flynn Center. Anne possessed an astounding encyclopedic memory of her past experiences from which she could instantly recall the minutest detail, such as the content of the dinner plate, the conversations spoken, and the step-by-step predicaments that befell her or others. She could verbally paint a picture for the listener. It was always a privilege to be the recipient of her total recall. She was able to strike up a friendly conversation with anyone regardless of their station in life. She also had a marvelous singing voice and a recently discovered talent for reading story books aloud, complete with intonation, emotion and distinctive character vocalization. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Donald Brady Conlin; and her brother, Deane Anderson Straiton. She is survived by her nephew, Edward Straiton, of Leominster, Massachusetts; niece Jane Straiton and her husband, Paul Laffal, of Grand Isle, Vermont; niece Marie Straiton and her husband, Peter Satterfield, of Pembroke, New Hampshire; grandnephew Alexander Satterfield and grandniece Alysia Satterfield. Ready Funeral Service handled the arrangements. The burial was private. The memorial is in Hope Cemetery, Barre, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in Anne’s memory to the ASPCA or to a charity of one’s choice.
