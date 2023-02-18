Anne M. Bartoletto BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — Anne Marie (Jette) Bartoletto died Friday morning January 27th in her home, surrounded by several family members and dedicated caregivers. She was 91 years old. Sadly, dementia and lymphoma steadily impacted her last 15 years. It was an honour to help care for mom during this last period of her life. Through countless moves over the years, she worked hard to create homes for us that were warm, welcoming and beautiful. She was creative in so many ways. She had a real artistic flare. She could sew anything on the Necchi machine her parents gave her as a wedding gift. She loved listening to and playing classical piano. She was an amazing cook. She would have loved to have been an English teacher but her family could not afford to send her to college. Life was not always easy but she maintained her resilience and sense of humour. She was small in stature but strong in spirit. Most important, mom loved us all unconditionally throughout our lives. Mom’s parents, Alexis Jette and Alberta (Audette) Jette moved to Vermont from Quebec. Mom grew up in Montpelier and lived there until she married. She was the second youngest of six siblings: Madeleine, Jim, Elisabeth, Paul and Richard. She described a happy and active childhood and often reminisced about the beauty of Vermont. Mom was predeceased in 2015 by her husband, A.J. (Bart) Bartoletto. Her youngest daughter Donna Marie died in an automobile accident in 1986. She is survived by daughters Lisa Bartoletto, Laurie Simons Divine and Nancy Bartoletto as well as five grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Sarah, Julia and Alexis and two great grandchildren Theodore and Charlotte. Mom was fortunate to stay in her home for several years with a committed team of caregivers. Heartfelt thanks go to each of these extraordinary people. The staff and services provided by Hospice of Michigan have been an invaluable support over this past year. There will be a private gathering for family in Vermont when we inter the ashes of mom, dad and Donna. Please make any donations to the Hospice of Michigan.
