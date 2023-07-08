Anne Delphine Prescott MONTPELIER — Anne Delphine Prescott, a loving mother, grandmother, seeker of beauty, creative spirit, photographer, traveler, and life-long soul-searcher, passed away on Summer Solstice, with her eldest daughter holding her hand, on the day before her 91st birthday, at Heaton Woods Residence in Montpelier, Vermont. Born in New York City, on June 22, 1932, Anne was the youngest of two children; the daughter of Delphine Norton and Henry Sherwin Prescott. Some of Anne’s happiest early memories were of roller skating in Central Park, which was a theme she carried with her throughout her life: she was a mover, dancer, and world traveler— even into her late 70’s, always wanting to be able to go where she wanted, on her own terms, and feel free. Anne spent early childhood summers with extended family on her grandparent’s farm in Willoughby Ohio. One relative she admired was her aunt Belle Sherwin; an American Women’s Rights Activist and a Suffragist. After attending Chapin School in New York City, Anne followed after her Aunt Belle, to attend Wellesley College (class of ’54). During those early years in school, Anne developed her insatiable curiosity, enjoying classes in world history, women’s studies, art, religion, and poetry. After college, Anne worked and traveled, and eventually she met her future husband, Mark Gibbons, of Mattapoisett, MA. Mark’s spark for adventure, travel and fun was just what Mom was searching for after her traditional upbringing. They were married in 1957 and raised four (of five) children in Cambridge Massachusetts, with summers and family holidays spent by the ocean. They parted ways in 1966 to explore different life paths. In 1968, Anne married John Dexter Young, of Brookline, MA and brought our wonderful brother Rob into the world. Some of Anne’s fondest memories were the early years of being a Mother to her children. After her early marriages, she courageously continued to raise her kids as a single mom, mostly in rural Massachusetts. She had a true spirit of adventure, providing many family gatherings -- summers by the ocean and winters cross-country skiing, sharing holidays and celebrations in many inspiring beautiful places. Anne took her kids on camping trips; including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia; setting up a big tent and cooking meals on a camp stove. Her kids fondly remember being tucked in their sleeping bags, underneath a majestic night sky full of stars. After her children were grown, Anne relocated to the Southwest, where her lifelong passion for art, painting and photography came alive in the spacious desert mountain landscape. She was inspired by many spiritual wisdom traditions including Christianity and Buddhism. She especially loved working with the New Mexico Community Church Foundation, photographing old adobe churches and the people preserving them. Anne also blossomed as an entrepreneur, sharing her treasures gathered from around the world, and displaying her exquisite flower photographs and paintings for others to enjoy. Throughout life, Anne deeply loved the ocean, living in California and Oregon, and in Maine and Cape Cod—all close by her family. Her later years were spent in a quieter and slower way, in the green rolling hills of Vermont near her eldest daughter, flower gardens, the rhythm of seasons, and surrounded by natural beauty. Anne’s legacy is her deep INSPIRATION, her commitment to being a lifelong learner; her love of freedom and soulful expression of beauty; and how she touched the lives of all those around her, especially her family – in countless ways for 90 years. Thank you and we love you Mom! May you be free to roller skate in heaven! Anne is survived by her son Prescott Gibbons of Hyannis, MA; daughter Angella Gibbons and son-in-law Dennis Ross of Marshfield, VT; daughter Leslie Sherwin Gibbons and her partner Saul Stodel of Waldport, OR; son Robert Henry Young and daughter-in-law Chiara Curtoni of New York City; and granddaughter Lulu Young of Toronto, Canada. Anne was predeceased by her eldest son Geoffrey Norton Gibbons, of Boston, MA. Anne’s children extend their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at Heaton Woods and the Bayada Hospice team who were consistently tender, patient, and caring, especially during the last precious six months of her life. Thank you to all who loved and cared for our Mom!
