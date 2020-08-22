Annalill Crain 1927 - 2020 NORTHFIELD — The outdoor memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 29, 2020, in Norwich Dole Hill Cemetery in Northfield. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to United Church of Northfield, 58 South Main St., Northfield, VT 05663; or Northfield Senior Center, 168 Wall St., Northfield, VT 05663.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.