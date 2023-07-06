Anna M. Nelson BARRE — Anna M. Nelson, 72, of North Barre Manor passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with her family at her bedside. Born on November 22, 1950, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Darwin and Eleanor (Palmer) Woods. She attended Marlboro Elementary School and graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1969. She then attended the Thompson Nursing School in Brattleboro and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Anna worked as an LPN in Brattleboro for many years before moving to Barre. Once in Barre, she was a warehouse worker at Capital Candy and delivered newspapers, both the Times Argus and Washington World. She also worked for Steve Foster delivering multiple newspapers and even enjoyed doing some carpentry work with Steve for his construction company. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, fishing, going to family functions, watching Miami Dolphins football and NASCAR, camping with family and friends, trying new recipes in the kitchen and listening to music, most of all she loved owls – especially snow owls. Survivors include her son Jerry Nelson and his wife, Kim of Barre Town, VT and her daughter Kim Nelson of Barre, VT; her grandchildren Brittnee Bell, Alex Bell, and Caleb Bell, Chelsea Dunkling and Jessica Oakes and her great-grandchild Adelyn Collins; her brother Darel Woods of Keene, NH; and her sisters Jeanine Chase of Claremont, NH and Brenda Bowman of Westbrook, Maine as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her partner Teri Lambert. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641.
