Anna M. Holmes NORTHFIELD — Anna May Holmes, 72, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Barre, the daughter of Vivian (Willey) and William Holmes Sr. Anna was raised in Northfield and attended Montpelier schools. Anna worked in her early years as a seamstress at Merimaids in Randolph and South Barre. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, camping, crafts and playing “pennies.” She loved her puppy, “Cocoa.” Survivors include her life partner, Terry Sevene, of Northfield; three children, William A. Holmes, of Orange, Rebecca Butterfield, of Randolph, Jessica Hall, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; siblings, Rose Baier, of Northfield, Charlene LaCroix, of Northfield; stepsister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Bruce Bartlett, of Plainfield; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; stepfather, William A. Sharpe, of Berlin, who raised her to womanhood; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, William B. Holmes Sr.; mother, Vivian R. Sharpe; brothers, William B. Holmes Jr., Alvin A. Holmes; stepbrother, Roy C. Sharpe; and brother-in-law, Alain “Frenchie” LaCroix. In keeping with her wishes, a “private celebration” of her life will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. Family and close friends are encouraged to reach out to the family for more details regarding the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family.
