Anna G. Martin MONTPELIER — Anna G. Martin, 99, a longtime farm resident near Bachmanville, Pennsylvania, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Heaton Woods Residence in Montpelier, Vermont, where she resided after her retirement. She was born on a farm near Deodate, Pennsylvania, to Cleveland L. Gantz and Minnie Snyder Gantz, on March 22, 1923. She was one of four children, Amos, Earl and Elizabeth Gantz Spangler, all of whom predeceased her. Anna married Melo S. Martin in 1945 and she continued to work the farm they owned after his death in 1963. She was for many years a devoted member of the Brethren in Christ congregation at Shenks Community Church. Anna was known by all to be a very hard worker, and cleaned homes until she finally decided to retire at 85 years old. Because of her love for cats and the many she had living on the farm with her over the years, her grandsons lovingly referred to her as “Kitty Cat Grandma.” She was an avid reader, enjoyed picking black raspberries and was a ruthless Chinese checkers opponent. Anna cherished her family and enjoyed spending time spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although she didn’t enjoy the cold weather, she enjoyed living her final years in Vermont eating maple “creemees.” She is survived by two sons, Attorney Charles Stanley Martin and his partner, June Sundberg, of Montpelier, Vermont, and Dr. Rodger Carl Martin and his wife, Dr. Madhavi Martin, of Powell, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Erika and her husband, Jeremy Smith, of East Montpelier, Vermont, Neel Martin and Samir Martin, of Powell, Tennessee, and two great-grandsons, Slade and Rowen Smith, of East Montpelier, Vermont; a nephew, Eugene Gantz, of Millersburg, Pennsylvania, and two nieces, Yvonne and her husband, Blaine Fry, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Linda and her husband, Dennis Hetrick, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be held at the Hoover Funeral Home, 88 Lucy Ave., Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m. The family will begin receiving guests at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Spring Creek Cemetery in Hershey. Contributions, in lieu of flower, may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.