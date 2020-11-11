Ann Nielsen MONTPELIER — Ann Meriweather “Meri” (Skeels, Wilkinson) Nielsen passed unexpectedly in her home in Montpelier, on Nov. 4, 2020. If you were lucky enough to have known Meri, then you know she gave a light to everyone and everything in her path with her immense happiness, optimism, kindness and beauty unlike any other. Meri was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 15, 1940, to her parents, Ann Harima and Homer Griffith Skeels. The three of them moved to Montpelier two years later. She lived the balance of her childhood on Marvin and Hubbard streets with her sister, Deborah Jane, and her brother, Frederick. Meri married her first husband, Gordon Wilkinson, on June 12, 1961. They were blessed with their two children, Lynn and Michael Wilkinson, the highlights of her life. Meri and Gordy separated and though that was hard, Meri continued to spread her love and light to both her children and all of the lives whom she touched. On Oct. 24, 1981, Meri married the love of her life, Corbett Arnold Nielsen. They joined their families together and became a blended family of six, Lynn, Michael, Cris, Julie, Chad and Jenne. Meri and Corbett lived the majority of their days at their home on Westwood Drive where they continued to build their love story until their final days. The love that they shared was among the most romantic of love stories, filled with passion, friendly banter and good old-fashioned laughter. Meri’s light has touched so many, and though there are too many to list, know that she loved and cherished her family and friends beyond measure. She will always be with us when the sunlight shines and when the soft breeze blows. Her memory will be carried on through the many wonderful stories we share and the laughter they bring. Cheers to Mom, Meme, Meri. Meri is survived by children, Lynn, Michael, Cris and Chad; her sons-in-law, Dana Griswold, Jerry Fitzgerald and Frank Michaud; grandchildren, Jesica and husband Bryce Woodard, Dakota Griswold, Tyler and Tara Fitzgerald, and Emily Michaud, Corey and wife Lauren Michaud; and great-grandchildren, Makena and Brodie Woodard and James Fitzgerald. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Debbie; daughters, Jenne Nielsen Fitzgerald and Julie Nielsen Michaud; and her beloved husband, Corbett “Corky” Nielsen. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Green Mount Cemetery, where Meri stood as vice president for many years. A celebration of her life will be announced in late spring of 2021. Arrangements are being made by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
