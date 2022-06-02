Ann-Marie Mears BARRE TOWN — Our beautiful, kind, strong and wildly determined mother, Ann-Marie Mears, passed on to her next life, where she will be free of pain, on May 27, 2022. She greets her much loved and long missed husband, Gary Mears; parents, Roger and Laurette Chouinard; and her brother, Leopold Chouinard. Born in Barre on Dec. 21, 1958, she was the devoted daughter of Roger and Laurette. She married her second-grade sweetheart, Gary, on June 2, 1979. They made their home in Barre Town where she took great pride in caring for her yard, garden and flower beds. Working outside with her hands gave her great joy. She found being by the ocean relaxing and enjoyed a slow paddle around local ponds on her kayak. She loved nothing more than time with her grandkids, her four little rascals. She made the best homemade rolls in the land, always providing every family event with plenty, where we would all fight over the last one. She worked for the State of Vermont for 33 years. She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Chris) and Nathaniel (Michelle). They will remain forever indebted to her for being the best mom they could ask for. Also, her supportive siblings, Raymond Chouinard (Leona), Marcel Chouinard (Karen), Jeannine Santor (Mark), Andre Chouinard (Bonnie) and Robert Chouinard (Trish). There were many special nieces and nephews she had the pleasure to watch grow up. She leaves behind four very special grandchildren. They were her world, Nora, McCoy, Merrill and Abigail. She worked so hard to make the best memories she could with them and they will forever cherish her. We would like to especially thank everyone at Central Vermont Medical Center Oncology Clinic. They were her second family for 16 years and we are forever grateful for those extra years their knowledge provided us with. We are immensely thankful for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for all of their support, especially Cat and Amanda who have both been amazing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to CVMC Oncology Clinic or CVHHH. Service details forthcoming at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
