Ann Hoxie Brousseau MIDDLEBURY — Ann Hoxie Brousseau, 87, of Middlebury, died on June 24, 2021, following a recent diagnosis of cancer. Ann was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Oct. 26, 1933, the daughter of David and Ethel Hoxie. She grew up in Montpelier, where her father worked at National Life Insurance. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Bates College in 1955. During college, she met Arthur Greiner, a young veterinarian in Montpelier, and they were married in August 1955. After living in Red Hook and River Head, New York, they bought the Cornwall Animal Hospital outside Middlebury in 1962 and settled in the house next door. In 1969, they purchased the Middlebury Animal Hospital. Ann and Arthur divorced in 1970, and Ann and their three daughters moved to Montpelier. In 1973, she married Simon Brousseau of Montpelier. They lived in Montpelier until they retired. Ann earned a master’s degree in psychology from Saint Michael’s College in 1975 and worked in the field for many years in central Vermont. She later retired from the Vermont Department of Labor. After retirement, she and Simon lived in South Burlington before moving to Middlebury in 2006. Simon predeceased her on Dec. 20, 2008. In 2015, she moved into the Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury, where she made many new friends and became an informal ambassador, welcoming new residents with an invitation to lunch or dinner. Ann had a quick wit and ready smile and was always up for a game. When in Middlebury, many of Ann’s grandchildren loved playing cribbage with her. Ann was a member of the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society and was proud of her family’s Unitarian history. Ann was predeceased by one daughter, the Rev. Lee Devoe, in 2014. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Michael Ann Greiner and Jim Muller, of Underhill, and Mary and Peter Conlon, of Cornwall; her sister, Susan Hoxie, of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Jamaica Griffin (Ferron), of Bethel, Ben Burns (Jennifer), of Durham, New Hampshire, Eliza Homick (Bryce), of Bethel, David Glidden (Tim Godin), of St. Albans, Emerson (Rachel) Conquist, of Chicago, William Conlon, of Billings, Montana, and Silas Conlon, of Cornwall, and four great-grandchildren; and a nephew. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the United Way of Addison County. A service will be held at a later date in Middlebury. Burial will be in the family plot in Belfast, Maine.
