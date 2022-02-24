Ann B. Geiger PLAINFIELD — Ann B. Geiger, of Plainfield, died on Feb. 17, 2022, in Berlin, Vermont, three days after her 80th birthday. Annie was born in Syracuse, New York, on Feb. 14, 1942. She received her BA from Hunter College in New York City. She worked for many years as an actuary in New York and, after retiring, she moved with her lifelong friend, May Pettit, to Cooperstown, New York. For the last dozen or so years, Annie lived in central Vermont, where she particularly enjoyed art classes at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center and the Twin Valley Senior Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Ferdinand and Helen Geiger. She leaves her sister, Helen Rabin; her brother, Andy Geiger; her nephews, Phillip and Gregory Geiger, and her nieces, Hannah and Nessa Rabin, and their children. The family wishes to thank Annie’s doctors, John Matthew, Alisha McLam and Andrew Koo; her therapists, Alice Clark and Jenna Corneille; and the immensely caring and kind staff at Barre Gardens.
