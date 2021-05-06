Ann F. Hastings BARRE — Ann F. Hastings, 68, passed away on April 29, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center. Born on June 27, 1952, she was the daughter of Neil and Flora (Moulton) Hastings. She attended school in South Royalton, Vermont, and graduated from Castleton University in 1974 with a degree in Social Work. On May 9, 1992, she married Vaughn Works of Barre, Vermont. She was employed for over 40 years by various departments within the Vermont Agency of Human Services. She retired as an assistant director of Long Term Care with the agency in 2018. Ann enjoyed gardening, flowers, baking, traveling, friends, pets, her co-workers and reading. She enjoyed her teapot and basket collections. Her greatest joy of all was her family. She loved her brothers, parents, children, husband and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, beyond all measure and would do anything for them. She especially loved our annual July 4 camping events at the Moulton family home in Corinth (owned since 1790), and generations-long wreath-making parties every December. Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Vaughn of Barre, Vermont; daughter, Sarah and fiancé Kevin Lynch of Niskayuna, New York; brothers, Walter and William (Paulie) of South Royalton, Vermont; her dear cousin (sister!), Margaret Ames and husband Gerald; and many other relatives near and far. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Neil Allan Works. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at UVMMC’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit, they are among the most caring and loving folks you could ever encounter. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Doctors Pineda and Marroquin, and Monique Citro of UVMMC for their expert care of Ann and her family during her stay. Arrangements are being made by the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Royalton Congregational Church in Royalton, Vermont. If you have a photo of Ann that you could part with, to give to the family, that would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any charitable donations be made in Ann’s name to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org.
