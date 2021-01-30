Ann C. Goyer MONTPELIER — Ann C. Goyer, 82, died Jan. 27, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Medical Center, after a brief illness. A native of Montpelier, Vermont, she had lived in Brunswick, Georgia, since 1996. She was born June 7, 1938, in Montpelier, the daughter of Owen and Dorothy Murphy. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956 and worked in Burlington as a dental assistant for a period. After a brief stay in Arizona, she returned to Montpelier. She married Leonard Goyer at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier on July 6, 1963. A homemaker, she was an avid canner and enjoyed photography, traveling, Scrabble and many other games, and was known for her wonderful and quirky sense of humor, and her fondness for practical jokes. She and Leonard lived in Boston; New York City; North Troy, Vermont; St. Albans, Vermont; Montreal; Bangkok, Thailand; and Tblisi Republic of Georgia; before moving to Brunswick. Her experience in Thailand led to a lifelong interest in Thai history, food, culture and society. Everywhere she lived, she was able to learn and enjoy herself, no matter how similar or different from her own experiences. She passed her enthusiasm and zest for life to the whole family. She documented the family by making photo albums that seemingly captured every trip, birthday and holiday. After Leonard’s retirement, she enjoyed doting on her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Leonard; two sons, Timothy Goyer of Sterling, Virginia, and John Goyer of Vienna, Virginia; and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Murphy, in 1962. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.